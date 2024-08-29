Extra Time: Councilmember questions NYC's rat complaint policy after resident fines

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Extra Time, we detail the first arrest under the new controversial mask ban in Nassau County, plus Councilmember Robert Holden joins the show to question NYC's policy on rat complaints after residents were fined.

As for weather, the humidity will drop along with the mercury on Thursday. Look for highs in the mid-70s.

Other headlines from Wednesday's show:

The U.S. surgeon general has issued a public health advisory about parental stress

The U.S. surgeon general has issued a public health advisory about the impact of modern stresses on parents' mental health - calling on government, businesses and community organizations to increase resources to provide them more support.

"Parents typically don't talk about this all the time," Murthy said in an interview that aired Wednesday on "Good Morning America." "They tend to focus on their kids' health and well-being, but there's also this sense of shame and guilt, sometimes around struggling as a parent."

Citing statistics that show parents are consistently more likely to report high levels of stress than other adults, Murthy wrote in the advisory there needs to be a culture shift and an all-hands-on-deck approach to supporting parents from employers, government agencies, health care providers and local communities.

According to the advisory, 48% of parents say most days, their stress is completely overwhelming, compared to 26% of other adults without kids.

Lamborghini owner sues NYC after getting a ticket from noise camera

A man from Staten Island is suing New York City after receiving a noise violation for driving his Lamborghini outside the Lincoln Tunnel.

Late in 2023, Anthony Aquilino was heading west on West 41st Street when a camera caught him just outside the Lincoln Tunnel -- resulting in a hefty fine.

Aquilino says the $800 punishment is unfair because he's never made any modifications to make the car sound any louder and the only way to avoid future fines is to sell his prized possession.

