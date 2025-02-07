Royal Roastery offers a taste of the Middle East

Royal Roastery explores rich flavors from Jordan to Pakistan, with Dubai chocolate being just one of its popular treats.

HOUSTON, Texas -- From sweets to spices, Royal Roastery offers the rich flavors of the Middle East from Jordan to Pakistan.

"Seems very authentic, as if you're back in the Middle East and you've walked into a local store," One customer said.

The specialty shop roasts coffees and nuts in-house, but is popular for its Dubai chocolate, which is a milk chocolate bar with a pistachio filling and a crunchy layer.

Mohamad Iweinat is a manager at Royal Roastery.

"Everything for that chocolate is imported and we put it together by hand inside," Iweinat said.

Royal Roastery is located at 6467 Westheimer Road in Houston.

