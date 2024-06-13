Extra Time: Landmark decision on reproductive rights; July 4th tradition now in 'dog' fight

In this edition of Extra Time, we detail the landmark decision on reproductive rights in America, a July 4th tradition now in a "dog" fight and an NYPD initiative that's taking beach safety to new heights.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail the landmark decision on reproductive rights in America, a July 4th tradition now in a "dog" fight and an NYPD initiative that's taking beach safety to new heights.

Reproductive rights for women are still front and center in the U.S. in this presidential election year.

First, the Supreme Court, two years after overturning Roe v. Wade, unanimously kept the popular abortion pill known as Mifepristone widely available. But Republicans in the Senate blocked the effort to protect access to in vitro fertilization.

ABC's Perry Russom joins us from Washington, D.C. With more, in addition to Professor Kimberly Mutcherson from Rutgers Law School.

Here are the other major headlines from Thursday's show:

"Dog" fight over this year's July 4th hot dog eating contest

There's a real dog fight over this year's July 4th hot dog eating contest at Coney Island. That's because the reigning champion won't compete this year due to a contract dispute.

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut has been competing since 2005. He has not lost since 2015.

At last year's Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, he downed 62 franks and buns in 10 minutes, but organizers say Chestnut struck a deal with a competing brand, which is a no-no for the Nathan's-sponsored event.

Joining us with more is Richard Shea, President of Major League Eating.

NYPD drones take beach safety to new heights

Lifeguards will not be the only ones watching out for struggling swimmers and sharks in the water at New York City beaches this summer.

The city will launch drones outfitted with emergency flotation devices that can be quickly dropped to people who need them.

As Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson shows us, that is not all these drones can do.

