Extra Time: Remnants of Debby approaches, plus LIRR honors history-making, woman-only run train

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Extra Time, we detail the LIRR celebrating a group of women trailblazers who operated the first-ever, all-women train 45 years ago, plus remnants of Debby are approaching the Tri-state area.

As for weather, Debby is forecast to drop several more inches of rain on the Carolinas before taking a curved path along the Appalachians through the Northeast from Friday to Saturday. In the New York City and Tri-State area, torrential rain earlier in the week has saturated the ground, so it may not take much rain to cause flash flooding.

1-2 inches of rain is expected in New York City with locally higher amounts, especially north and west of the city.

Other headlines from Thursday's show:

Race for the White House

Former president Trump held a news conference today at his club in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

He blasted his challenger Vice President Harris and her new running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

The new attacks come as the Harris-Walz ticket barnstorms key Midwestern swing states.

New details in the foiled terror plot on an upcoming Taylor Swift concert in Vienna

Austrian authorities released a photo of one of the two teenage suspects police say planned to kill as many people as possible, using knives and explosives.



You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

