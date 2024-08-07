Former Miss New York Taryn Delanie Smith brings laughter, comfort to millions on TikTok

Taryn Delanie Smith is a comedian, actor, philanthropist, influencer, and beauty queen who has captured the hearts of millions with her authenticity on social media.

Taryn Delanie Smith is a comedian, actor, philanthropist, influencer, and beauty queen who has captured the hearts of millions with her authenticity on social media.

Taryn Delanie Smith is a comedian, actor, philanthropist, influencer, and beauty queen who has captured the hearts of millions with her authenticity on social media.

Taryn Delanie Smith is a comedian, actor, philanthropist, influencer, and beauty queen who has captured the hearts of millions with her authenticity on social media.

NEW YORK -- You might recognize her as former Miss New York, or Denise, heaven's receptionist, on social media.

She's Taryn Delanie Smith and she is one of the hosts of "Influenced," a brand-new talk show from Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine t on Prime Video.

Smith is a comedian, actor, philanthropist, influencer, and beauty queen who has captured the hearts of millions with her authenticity. Now, she gets to bring her unique charm to a whole new audience.

"Denise was just a skit in the beginning," said Smith on her viral character. "Like it was just funny. The first message I got was, 'Thank you so much. This is the first video that has made me laugh since my dad passed away.' And then somebody else said, 'Me too.'"

Those messages kept coming, so she's kept going, with each video delivering laughter and comfort to millions.

