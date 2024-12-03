SF artist preserving memory of Richmond District neighborhoods through watercolors

SAN FRANCISCO -- In San Francisco, one artist captures the city's heart on canvas by painting ordinary scenes that document memories.

Robin Galante has lived in San Francisco's Richmond District for decades, but instead of pulling her inspiration from iconic monuments, she finds joy in the hidden corners of the city.

"I have a lot of people who moved away and have a lot of nostalgia for the city, so I paint the scenes and places that mean the most to them," said Galante.

Galante gained popularity in 2018 when she posted a painting of the Richmond District on Facebook. She now gets commissioned to paint restaurants, cityscapes, and more to help preserve nostalgic scenes for her community.

"I did a pizza parlor for a woman who went on a first date with her partner 20 years ago," she said.

With her phone in hand, Galante roams around the city every day to find her next muse.

"I walk between four and six miles a day for fun and I just look at everything. These are buildings I've been looking at for 15-20 years," said Galante.

Galante beamed with joy when talking about the impact of her work, saying she knows painting well is a rare skill and she feels grateful to share her talents with her neighbors.

To shop her art or commission a piece, visit https://www.robingalante.com/art.