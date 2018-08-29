Violent New Jersey home invasion leaves 2 injured

(Photo/Shutterstock)

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey are investigating a violent home invasion that left two people hurt.

A 911 call came in around 2:30 a.m. of a robbery in progress at a home on Eagle Ridge Circle in Lakewood.

Responding officers found a male resident injured in the garage, and upon entering the home, discovered a female resident also injured.

The suspect or suspects are believed to have fled prior to the officers' arrival.

Both victims were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

The circumstances of the incident and the injuries and conditions of the victims have not been released.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

