Violent subway robbery caught on camera in East Village

You can see the man punch a 23-year-old woman in the back of the head as she is leaving the station at 14th Street and 1st Avenue.
It happened Sunday just before 6 p.m.
The suspect stole the woman's backpack, which had a laptop and wallet inside, and took off.
The victim was not seriously hurt and refused medical attention.
Police are asking for the public's help locating the suspect.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
