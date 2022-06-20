Shooting in Washington, DC: Police officer, multiple others shot in popular bar area

WASHINGTON -- Multiple people, including a police officer, have been shot in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood Sunday night, the D.C. Metropolitan Police said.
The incident took place near 14th and U streets Northwest, in a popular area filled with stores, restaurants and bars, ABC News reported.
The D.C. Police Union tweeted that one of its members had been shot, was transported to the hospital "and is in stable condition."
It was not immediately clear how many people were injured, and no further details were immediately available.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division said it was assisting the MPD.
The area played host to "Moechella," a free concert celebrating Juneteenth, on Sunday.
D.C. police had reported an earlier, separate incident at the concert, where multiple minors were injured during a fight.
ABC News' Ben Siu contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
