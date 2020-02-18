Residents find themselves without heat or water in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Dozens of residents in Upper Manhattan were surprised to wake up without heat or water for the day.

Residents of the building between 177th and 178th streets on Fort Washington Avenue woke up to cold apartments and freezing showers on Monday.

Later in the night, workers descended into head-deep holes to patch together a fast-faltering water main.

Even though the DEP says the work was scheduled, that was news to most residents.

It made for a rough day for Carmen Cordero who is disabled and hadn't stocked up on bottled water. She was frustrated when she couldn't get any information.

"I called the super and he said to me there is a big problem outside and they're trying to find where the problem is and they have shut the water," she said.

By late evening, workers had turned the water on again and the heating systems churned once more.

Workers also filled up the hole on Fort Washington Avenue.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington heightsmanhattannew york citywaterhome repairsheat
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News