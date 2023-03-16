  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

6 people, including 2 kids, struck by out-of-control vehicle in Washington Heights

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, March 16, 2023 12:11AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Several pedestrians, including two children, were injured after being struck by a vehicle that lost control and jumped a curb in Washington Heights Wednesday night.

The vehicle lost control just after 6 p.m. and jumped a curb at Broadway and West 190th Street, in front of the R.G. Ortiz Funeral Home.

Six pedestrians were struck, including two 3-year-old children who suffered bloody noses. They were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

A total of four adults were injured and taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

ALSO READ | Elderly dog euthanized hours after escaping from owner's yard in Queens

Three of the adults suffered neck and back pain while the fourth adult suffered a broken leg.

All six victims are expected to survive.

The driver temporarily fled the scene on foot and then returned. It's unknown if she will face any charges at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW