Crews on scene of water main break in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene of a water main break in Brooklyn.It happened at about 4:20 a.m. Sunday near 5th Avenue and 44th Street in Sunset Park.The break sent water shooting out of the ground and pouring down the street.Police are re-directing traffic around the area.The Department of Environmental Protection has responded to the scene, along with the NYPD and FDNY.There are no reports of injuries.