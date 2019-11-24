Crews on scene of water main break in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene of a water main break in Brooklyn.
It happened at about 4:20 a.m. Sunday near 5th Avenue and 44th Street in Sunset Park.
The break sent water shooting out of the ground and pouring down the street.
Police are re-directing traffic around the area.
The Department of Environmental Protection has responded to the scene, along with the NYPD and FDNY.
There are no reports of injuries.
