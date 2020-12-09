Water main break in Carteret impacting traffic, water pressure for residents

CARTERET, New Jersey (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene of a large water main break in New Jersey.

The incident was reported near Longfellow Street and Carteret Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Customers in some parts of Carteret have reported little or no water pressure. A boil water advisory is in effect for those customers once service is restored.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

