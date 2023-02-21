Trees down, buildings damaged after Tornado Warning issued in New Jersey

Eyewitness News' sister station WPVI-TV captures storm damage on-the-ground from Mercey County in New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A fast-moving storm led to significant damage and downed trees after a Tornado Warning was issued for parts of New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper 6 from Eyewitness News' sister-station WPVI was over Village Road and Quaker Bridge Road in West Windsor Township.

While the damage appeared to be isolated, the storm was fierce.

Multiple large trees were on the ground. Some were uprooted, while others were snapped.

Meanwhile, it appeared that one of the downed trees had fallen on a home. Other buildings suffered damage to their roof.

Officials are asking people to watch out for downed powerlines in many locations. Officers are out assessing damage and assisting the community at large.

No injuries have been reported so far.

There's been no official word yet on if the storm produced a tornado.

