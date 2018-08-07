WEATHER

3 people struck by lightning in Queens during storms

Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
Lightning struck throughout the New York City area during Tuesday night's storms, and at least 3 people were struck in a pair of incidents in Queens.

According to police, two men were struck while playing soccer in a field near the Queens Zoo in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

"Thunder just went boom! And I felt it," said witness Andrew Graneros. "I stopped everything I was doing. As you turn around you just see two guys laying on the floor and see a guy running towards us call the police call the police!"
(Track)
Both were taken to Elmhurst General Hospital. One of the men, 30, is in critical condition and the other, 42, is listed in serious but stable condition.

A third man was struck by lightning about four miles away, at the corner of Baisley Boulevard and 155th Street in Jamaica. The 33-year-old victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The strikes occurred as a line of strong storms moved through the New York City area.


More showers and thunderstorms are expected for Wednesday.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherlightningweatherFlushingQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Heat on high again, then storms
Photos from the wildfires across California
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
Tornado touched down in Queens, National Weather Service confirms
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat on high again, then storms
NYPD believes they have found mom of baby pulled from river
2 police officers shot in Camden; conditions unknown
Search for attacker who slashed woman in the face in Brooklyn
Police officer charged in shooting near Dorney Park
9 injured in accident outside water park on Long Island
Fetus discovered by cleaning crew on plane at LGA
New owner takes over bodega where 'Junior' was murdered
Show More
Officers suspended for doing 'nothing' as man stomps on car
Smoke condition forces flight to make emergency landing at JFK
Man charged with abandoning dog to drown in rising tide turns self in
$73 million worth of fake Nike Air Jordans confiscated in NJ
2 people attacked by hawk outside Connecticut store
More News