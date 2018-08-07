FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --Lightning struck throughout the New York City area during Tuesday night's storms, and at least 3 people were struck in a pair of incidents in Queens.
According to police, two men were struck while playing soccer in a field near the Queens Zoo in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.
"Thunder just went boom! And I felt it," said witness Andrew Graneros. "I stopped everything I was doing. As you turn around you just see two guys laying on the floor and see a guy running towards us call the police call the police!"
Both were taken to Elmhurst General Hospital. One of the men, 30, is in critical condition and the other, 42, is listed in serious but stable condition.
A third man was struck by lightning about four miles away, at the corner of Baisley Boulevard and 155th Street in Jamaica. The 33-year-old victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The strikes occurred as a line of strong storms moved through the New York City area.
More showers and thunderstorms are expected for Wednesday.
