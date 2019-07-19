Amy Freeze has 7 ways to stay cool during the heat wave

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City has not seen 100 on the thermometer since 2012. Anyway you spell it, it's been a while since we have felt heat index near 110 - which is the forecast for this weekend!
Here are 7 tips to stay cool:
1) INSIDE YOUR HOME
Everyone wants to stay cool... and being inside with AC is ideal. However, in order to conserve energy during the heat wave, New Yorkers should set their air conditioners to 78F or "low." Overloading the grid can cause power outages taking everyone's AC out!
Safety Note: If you or someone you know depends on medical equipment that requires electricity - make sure your energy company knows and have a plan in place!
Another tip is to run appliances early morning or late at night when it is cooler outside to reduce heat and moisture in your home.
2) KEEP BLINDS DRAWN AND WINDOWS CLOSED
Close doors to keep cool air in and hot air out when the air conditioner is running. Remember that sun heats a room quickly so Keeping shades, blinds, and curtains closed can make a room about 40% cooler.
3) MOVE PLANTS INSIDE
Keep house plants away from direct sunlight - even if they like it and make sure to give them a little extra TLC. Water, water, water! Move outdoor plants to the shade or inside during a heat wave.
4) OUTSIDE YOUR FRONT DOOR
Everything is hot... Sidewalks, driveways, sand, and even water - your garden hose might seem like a quick cool down but it can be scalding hot!
Play in the shade! For kids park benches, jungle gyms and strollers have metal pieces that can literally produce 3rd degree burns - even if the park has a splash pad to attract kids - beware scientific studies have shown that 90 days can make some playground surfaces in direct light hotter than 160.
5) HOT CARS
Never leave Kids (or pets) left in cars.... NEVER, never, never!!! Also, if a child goes missing... check the house and the entire car!!
6) ON YOUR BLOCK
City pools will be open an extra hour: from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.! Look for Water-on-the-Go portable drinking water fountains at busy pedestrian areas across the five boroughs.
Local fire hydrants can be opened with "spray caps" - they let out 25 gallons water per minute. Adults can get them at their local firehouse for free!
7) HEALTH ISSUES / MEDICATIONS
New Yorkers most at risk are those with health issues and those who take certain medicines that can affect body temperature - check on neighbors who are homebound, obese, or misuse alcohol or drugs. Make sure you have water, sunscreen, shade and food for your family.
To find the cooling center closest to you, call 311 (TTY: 212-504-4155) or visit NYC Emergency Management's Cooling Center Finder at NYC.gov/oem.
For more tips to stay cool check out our tips and resources for coping with extreme heat.
Amy Freeze has 7 ways to stay cool during the heat wave
HEAT WAVE
