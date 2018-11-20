WEATHER

Temperature drops can reduce the pressure in your tires

EMBED </>More Videos

"A decrease in temperature during the fall and winter months will decrease the pressure in your tires," says AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Bernie Rayno. (AccuWeather)

The fall and early winter is a critical time to check your car's tire pressure as the changing temperatures can affect your safety on the road.

"Remember, air is gas so it is influenced greatly by temperature," said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Bernie Rayno. "A decrease in temperature during the fall and winter months will decrease the pressure in your tires."

As the winter breaks and we head towards summer, the opposite happens.

"Inversely, in the summertime and spring, it's the exact opposite," said Rayno. "An increase in temperature increases the pressure in your tires."

A lower air pressure means you need to fill up your tires. In some parts of the U.S., the difference between average summer and winter temperatures is as much as 50 degrees. This would result in a potential loss of about 5 psi as the chill settles in. This might not sound like a lot, but it's enough to sacrifice your handling, traction and durability of your tires, which is especially important during the winter months.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherauto newsauto experienceauto industrywinteraccuweatherroad safety
WEATHER
Fun facts about the North Pole
The coldest town on Earth
Five ways to save on your heating bill
Supplies you need for your car for winter driving
More Weather
Top Stories
Multiple cars on fire after crash on Brooklyn Bridge
Prosecution vows retrial in Karina Vetrano murder case
AccuWeather: Record cold possible for Thanksgiving
Millions take to roads, rails and skies as holiday getaway begins
2 children, 2 adults found dead at Colts Neck mansion fire
2 shot, 1 fatally, outside Bronx nightclub
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Man chased, stabbed several times in Bronx robbery
Show More
Dow falls 550 points, dragged down by Target and concerns over retail
Trump defies calls to punish prince for Khashoggi's death
Prosecutor: Photos show Tekashi69 in multiple violent acts
Mom outraged over misdemeanor charge in near-deadly assault
Police: Man stabs 2 dogs, 1 fatally, in Long Island home
More News