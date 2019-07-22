Con Ed asking customers to conserve energy as more than 50K without power in Brooklyn, Queens

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Con Ed is asking certain customers to conserve energy as more than 50,000 customers are without power in Brooklyn and Queens.
The utility company says it was forced to cut some power - in order to prevent a more widespread outage.
Con Ed has reduced voltage by eight percent to neighborhoods in Southeast Brooklyn as a precaution.
The voltage reduction was also implemented in Coney Island, Seagate, Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach, and Sheepshead Bay, but ConEd is not asking customers in those areas to conserve energy.
