Video: Falling tree narrowly misses Eyewitness News reporter Nina Pineda

Nina Pineda reports on the heavy snow causing a tree to fall on the Upper West Side.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The heavy, wet snow and the wind combined to bring down trees across the New York area Thursday evening, including one that narrowly missed Eyewitness News reporter Nina Pineda.

Nina was on the Upper West Side, where 67th Street seemed to be littered with branches that were snapping like twigs every few seconds.

People were snapping photos of the snow and fallen limbs, unaware of the danger they were putting themselves into.

The NYPD was on the scene, urging pedestrians to stay out of the street and on the sidewalks.

Nina was under an awning, urging passersby to stay vigilant when an unmistakable crack could be heard.

The large branch came tumbling down on top of the awning, falling to the side in a heap of leaves and debris while those nearby screamed.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Dozens of trees came down all across the Tri-State Area, blocking roadways and downing power lines.



Scattered outages were being across the area, mostly in New Jersey.

