Hurricane and storm surge warnings have been issued for parts of North and South Carolina as this extremely dangerous Category 4 storm slowed down but stayed on path toward the East Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Hurricane Florence was about 575 miles east-southeast of Cape Fear North Carolina, moving west-northwest at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds near 130 mph with higher gusts.On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas Tuesday and Wednesday and approach the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday.Landfall timing is estimated Friday evening as a major hurricane, possibly Cat 3 or high end Cat 2 with winds between 115-100 mph.The landfall location is expected to be between Wilmington and Morehead City, North Carolina.A strengthening high-pressure system to the north will prevent Florence from curving to the north and out to sea.On Thursday, the first bands of rain directly associated with Florence will arrive on the Carolina and Virginia coasts. Rainfall will then spread inland and northward and intensify through Friday and during the weekend. AccuWeather warns this hurricane could cause catastrophic inland flooding in the Carolinas and Virginias."At this time, the most likely scenario is for 1-2 feet of rain with a Local AccuWeather StormMax of 32 inches centered on portions of North Carolina and Virginia from Florence," Kottlowski said.Fluctuations in forward speed and trajectory are still possible as this system continues to develop.Two other storms are spinning in the Atlantic as the 2018 hurricane season peaks:Tropical Storm Isaac is approaching the Caribbean, while Hurricane Helene is no threat to land over waters.As Isaac approaches the Caribbean, hurricane watches are in effect for Guadeloupe, Martinique and Dominica, while a tropical storm watch was issued for Antigua and Montserrat.---With information from AccuWeather, the National Hurricane Center and the Associated Press----------