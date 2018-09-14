Hurricane Florence made landfall around 7:30 a.m. Friday in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. The Category 1 hurricane's winds have decreased to 75 mph, and stronger wind gusts have been reported throughout the state.Florence pushed a life-threatening storm surge of floodwater miles inland and ripping apart buildings with screaming wind and pelting rain. More than 20 inches of rain was already recorded in Oriental, North Carolina.The National Hurricane Center issued several flood watches and warnings, as catastrophic freshwater flooding is expected over portions of both Carolinas.At 1:00 p.m., Florence was centered about 35 miles east-northeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and the storm is weakening as it moves toward the border of the Carolinas.It is slowly wobbling westward at 3 mph, and the NHC said the storm is moving erratically, alternating between a westward and west-southwestward direction.The storm's maximum sustained winds held at about 90 mph, and it appeared that the north side of the eye was the most dangerous place to be as Florence moved ashore. A gust of 105 mph was recorded at Wilmington airport, surpassing the power of Hurricane Fran two decades ago.A few tornadoes are also possible in eastern North Carolina Friday.The NHC said a gauge in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, reported 6.3 feet of inundation. Emerald Isle is about 84 miles north of Wilmington.Wrightsville Beach reported a 3.5-foot storm surge, with offshore winds. A buoy just east of the eye is reported wind gusts of 112 mph.According to National Weather Service, a wind gust hit 92 mph in Wilmington Friday morning, That's the strongest since Hurricane Donna in 1960.More than 415,000 homes and businesses were without power Friday morning, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks the nation's electrical grid.1. A life-threatening storm surge is already occurring along portions of the North Carolina coast and will continue through today and tonight. This surge is also likely along portions of the South Carolina coast. The greatest storm surge inundation is expected between Cape Fear and Cape Hatteras, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers and western Pamlico Sound.2. Life-threatening, catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding are likely over portions of the Carolinas and the southern and central Appalachians through early next week, as Florence is expected to slow down while it moves inland.3. Damaging hurricane-force winds are occurring along portions of the North Carolina coast and are expected to spread to portions of the South Carolina coast later today. Strong winds could also spread inland into portions of the Carolinas over the next couple of days.4. Large swells affecting Bermuda, portions of the U.S. East Coast, and the northwestern and central Bahamas will continue this week, resulting in life-threatening surf and rip currents.---With information from AccuWeather, the National Hurricane Center and the Associated Press----------