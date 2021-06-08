House catches fire, flooding reported as storms hit Tri-State

Reports of storm damage started to come in as severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings were in effect for both New York and New Jersey.
As the storms approached NYC, Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg said the city could expect soaking thunderstorms.
Meanwhile, there were several reports of lightning striking trees and homes throughout New Jersey.
In Irvington, there was fire department activity at a home that may have been struck by lightning on Springfield Avenue. Neighbors said the home was struck by lightning and people had to be rescued.
Witnesses at the scene said it sounded like an explosion.
In Woodcliff Lake, there were reports of a tree down on a home on Magnolia and Lincoln avenues.
Three people were home at the time when they heard the lightning strike and the tree collapse. Fortunately no one was injured and the only damage reported was to the roof.
At one point during the storms, more than 13,000 people lost power amid reports of downed wires in New Jersey.
Official in Bayonne reported downed poles were impacting traffic.
As major flooding is expected to come from this storm system, a car was spotted stuck in knee-deep water on Garibaldi Avenue in Hackensack.
