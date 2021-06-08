House catches fire, flooding reported as storms hit Tri-State

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10762821" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows firefighters working to put out a house fire in Irvington, New Jersey.

⚠️Traffic Advisory⚠️

Due to a series of downed poles, there is no traffic passing on East 22nd between Ave J and the Walmart entrance. Use alternate route. @CityofBayonne pic.twitter.com/V6q0IYrkeF — Bayonne OEM (@Bayonne_OEM) June 8, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10762614" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows a car stuck in knee deep water at a shopping plaza in Hackensack, New Jersey.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10759581" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A homeowner in Westchester County had quite the shock when lightning struck very close to home.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There were reports of flooding, lightning strikes and power outages across the area as storms moved through the Tri-State area on Tuesday afternoon.Reports of storm damage started to come in as severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings were in effect for both New York and New Jersey.As the storms approached NYC, Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg said the city could expect soaking thunderstorms.Meanwhile, there were several reports of lightning striking trees and homes throughout New Jersey.In Irvington, there was fire department activity at a home that may have been struck by lightning on Springfield Avenue. Neighbors said the home was struck by lightning and people had to be rescued.Witnesses at the scene said it sounded like an explosion.In Woodcliff Lake, there were reports of a tree down on a home on Magnolia and Lincoln avenues.Three people were home at the time when they heard the lightning strike and the tree collapse. Fortunately no one was injured and the only damage reported was to the roof.At one point during the storms, more than 13,000 people lost power amid reports of downed wires in New Jersey.Official in Bayonne reported downed poles were impacting traffic.As major flooding is expected to come from this storm system, a car was spotted stuck in knee-deep water on Garibaldi Avenue in Hackensack.----------