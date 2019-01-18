WEATHER

Mass transit, travel information ahead of weekend storm

Candace McCowan reports from Manhattan on the snow.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A light snowfall fell across much of the area overnight Friday, creating some slick conditions. But the real focus remains the snow and ice storm expected to hit the Tri-State Area Saturday night into Sunday.

That storm is expected to create dangerous traveling conditions, especially on area roads and highways.

Drivers are urged to use caution, and mass transit is the preferred option for those who have access to trains and buses.

MTA:

--Subways and Staten Island Railway staff will sand and salt station platforms and stairs, as well as driveways and walkways for employee facilities, yards and terminals.
--Personnel will remotely activate third-rail heaters systemwide, activate switch and train stop heaters, and perform winterization procedures on signal equipment.
--Overnight Thursday into Friday, any articulated 60-foot-long buses in service were replaced with 40-foot-long standard buses with chains

NJ TRANSIT

Information will be posted on New Jersey Transit service adjustments and storm preparations as it becomes available.

LIRR

Information will be posted on Long Island Rail Road service adjustments and storm preparations as it becomes available.

METRO-NORTH

Information will be posted on Metro-North service adjustments and storm preparations as it becomes available.

AMTRAK:

Canceled service for Saturday, Jan. 19, includes:
- Capitol Limited (Chicago - Washington, D.C.): Trains 29, 30
- Lake Shore Limited (Chicago - New York): Trains 49, 449, 48, 448

Modified service for Sunday, Jan. 20, includes:
- Acela Express service (Boston - New York - Washington, D.C.): Trains 2250, 2254, 2249, 2251, 2253 will not operate only between New York and Boston. Train 2290 is canceled entirely.
- Northeast Regional service (Boston - New York - Washington, D.C.): Trains 160,164, 88,161,135,167 will not operate only between New York and Boston.
- Keystone Service (New York - Philadelphia - Harrisburg): Trains 662, 664, 672, 661, 667, 671 are canceled.
- Pennsylvanian service (New York - Philadelphia - Harrisburg - Pittsburgh): Trains 42 & 43 are canceled.
- Vermonter (St. Albans, Vt. - New York - Washington, D.C.): Trains 54, 57 are not operating between St. Albans, Vt. and New Haven, Conn.
- Northeast Corridor service between New York City and Washington, D.C. and points south will continue to operate as scheduled.

Anyone planning to travel should check their train status on Amtrak.com or our smartphone apps prior to departing, allow extra time to get to the station and be extremely careful in stations and on platforms.

AIR TRAVEL

Air travelers are urged to expect delays at area airports once the storm begins. Travelers are urged to contact their airlines before heading to the airports.

