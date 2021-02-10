More snow and bitter cold over the next few days

The first of several winter storms will miss most of the New York City metropolitan area outside of a few flurries or light snow on Wednesday night into Thursday, but parts of central and south New Jersey could receive a couple of inches.
Another system on Thursday night into Friday looks to stay even further south.
Some of the season's coldest air will take a grip on the region starting Friday. We'll be lucky to hit 30 degrees into early next week.
AccuWeather is watching another potential winter storm that could bring some snow or ice to the Tr-State on Sunday.
Yet another storm could form along the coast on Tuesday.
New York City has already surpassed the city's seasonal average snowfall of 28.5 inches, as 32.5 inches of snow have fallen in the city so far in the 2020-2021 season. This season's total is just over 2 feet more than the total for the 2019-20 season in which New York City officially recorded just 4.8 inches of snow.
Stay with Lee Goldberg, Sam Champion, Amy Freeze, and Jeff Smith for the latest on this wintry, snowy pattern from AccuWeather here and on Eyewitness News.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.