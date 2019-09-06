Weather

New York City beaches closed Friday and Saturday due to Hurricane Dorian

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- All New York City beaches will be closed to swimming and surfing Friday and Saturday due to the impact of Hurricane Dorian, NYC Parks officials said.

The storm has prompted dangerous rip current warnings, with the National Weather Service predicting swells of up to 10 feet that will affect all Atlantic Ocean beaches.

"We implore New Yorkers to take the closures seriously and not to risk their safety by ignoring this directive and swimming and surfing while our shores are experiencing the impacts from Hurricane Dorian," said NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver.

Parks lifeguards and enforcement staff will be posted along the coastline to enforce the swimming and surfing ban. Closure signage will be posted at entryways of all beaches.

The city's 53 outdoor public pools and 650 spray showers will remain open with normal operations. The city will continue to evaluate conditions as the hurricane progresses.

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy said the Jersey Shore should expect rain and increased winds, elevated rip current risk and possible coastal flooding Friday into the weekend.

"Needless to say, in the midst of this, please stay off the beaches," said Murphy. "The last thing any of us want is to have to send emergency help into the waters."

