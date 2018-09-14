HURRICANE FLORENCE

NYPD rescue crews in North Carolina to help Hurricane Florence victims

By
They are the best New York City has to offer - Urban Search and Rescue, New York Task Force 1.

83 Members on the team are in North Carolina for Hurricane Florence.


"These are the elite from NYC - the men and women working for this team are very highly trained," says Bill Reddan.

Firefighters, NYPD, EMS - the city's emergency management and six canines were called in for the catastrophic event to help victims of Hurricane Florence.

They will be on the ground for two weeks. Last September, they were in Puerto Rico and Texas during hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. In 2010, they pulled trapped victims from collapsed buildings in Haiti. Now, North Carolina needs them.

