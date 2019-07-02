accuweather

Path of totality: What to know about Tuesday's total solar eclipse

On Tuesday, skywatchers in parts of the Earth got a rare treat: a total solar eclipse.

It was the first total solar eclipse since the Great American Eclipse of 2017, AccuWeather reports.

EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather talks to an eclipse enthusiast about what makes Tuesday's event special.



Where could the July 2, 2019, total solar eclipse be seen?

Unfortunately for eclipse enthusiasts in the U.S., we weren't in the path of this one. The path of totality was mostly across open waters, but tourists packed into the tiny sliver across Chile and Argentina where the total eclipse was visible.

What time was the July 2, 2019, total solar eclipse?

The partial eclipse first reached Chile at 3:22 p.m. ET, and the total eclipse began at 4:38 p.m. ET. The total eclipse lasted a matter of minutes in each location.

What made the July 2, 2019, total solar eclipse special?

Gordon Telepun, an eclipse enthusiast who witnessed a total solar eclipse for the fifth time on Tuesday, said this one is special because he could see it at sunset.

"You know how the moon always looks bigger on the horizon? So an eclipse on the horizon is really going to look dramatic," he said.

When is the next total solar eclipse in the USA?

After the last eclipse, many Americans are wondering when we might be able to catch one again. The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. won't cut all the way across the country like the last one, but it will pass through several states, including Texas, Illinois, New York and Maine. It will make its journey on April 8, 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED: Total solar eclipse, black moon, double meteor shower and more July 2019 astronomy events
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersolar eclipseaccuweathermooneclipseu.s. & worldspace
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather: Warm and humid with some spotty storms
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
Total solar eclipse and more July 2019 astronomy events
Tips for staying safe during a heat wave
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for man who attempted to abduct girl on Long Island
LIVE | Funeral for retired NYPD detective who died of 9/11-related cancer
Fire burns Jim Beam warehouse with about 45,000 barrels of bourbon inside
800-pound shark pings off the coast of Cape May
14-year-old boy put on wrong international flight at Newark
14-year-old girl, 9-year-old brother missing in Newark
Police: Man fleeing burglary in New Jersey killed in crash
Show More
Man livestreams firing gun to impress girlfriend, gets arrested
AccuWeather: Warm and humid with some spotty storms
Navy SEAL accused of killing Iraqi detainee acquitted of murder
Tanks roll in ahead of July 4th celebration
Former federal prisons worker arrested in sex attacks using genetic genealogy: Police
More TOP STORIES News