Severe storms bring torrential rain, damaging winds to Tri-State area

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe storms moved across the Tri-State area Monday, bringing torrential downpours and damaging wind gusts.

Rain fell at the rate of 1 - 2 inches per hour, and the storms prompted a flash flood warning for much of the region.

Wind gusts of at least 60 miles an hour were reported in some spots.

In New York City there was significant flooding on highways and local streets, said City Council Speaker Corey Johnson.

Many of the hardest-hit areas were in Brooklyn and Queens, including parts of the Long Island Expressway and Francis Lewis Boulevard.

More than a dozen cars were flooded in one part of Brooklyn when rain left streets submerged.


Crews from the DEP were sent to clear catch basins to help alleviate some of the flooding.

In New Jersey, some roads were reported to be impassable due to downed trees.

Over 300,000 customers in the state were left without power. Over 99,000 of them were in Monmouth County, due to a downed utility pole and power lines.

Governor Phil Murphy said restoration of power may take up to several days for some customers.

The heavy rain also resulted in water pouring onto subway platforms in Brooklyn.



Last week's storms caused flooding at the Court Square-23rd Street subway station in Queens that was captured in a viral video.

