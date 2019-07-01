2 dead after severe storms with straight-line winds hit Long Island, Connecticut

COMMACK, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A severe thunderstorm tore through part of the tri-state area on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of two people.Some of the most severe weather happened in western and central Suffolk County, Long Island.Sudden straight-line winds brought down trees in Huntington east through Commack and from around Bay Shore east through Oakdale.The National Weather Service reports that there was no evidence of rotation found, but the damage was consistent with straight-line winds and downbursts.Many residents were hoping power would be restored Monday morning as the cleanup continues.More than 22,000 people remain without power.The storm brought heavy rain in some places and, according to the National Weather Service, quarter-sized hail.This interrupted a lot of afternoon activities Sunday and took many by surprise.A woman who was swimming off of Fire Island drowned as a result of the quick moving storm.Someone called 911 when they saw the woman's body floating near the shore. They rode their paddleboard out in the water and kept the woman afloat until the Marine Bureau could respond. Sadly, she could not be revived.The storm moved over Long Island and into Connecticut.The Coast Guard responded to 20 cases of mariners in distress and 18 persons in the water wearing lifejackets in the waters off western Connecticut and the Long Island Sound.David Schmerzler, 54, was killed in Fairfield. A tree limb landed on his car at around 2:16 p.m. on Sturges Highway. His wife, Donna, suffered minor injuries and his adult daughter who was in the backseat was not injured.There are road closures in Suffolk County due to downed trees and power lines. Power companies are hoping to have everything restored by the end of the day Monday.----------