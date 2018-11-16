WEATHER

Snow forces some West Orange students to stay overnight in school

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports the storm caused big problems in New Jersey.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
WEST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Some students in New Jersey had to sleep in their school overnight due to the snow storm.

Sometimes you get snows days off, but sometimes snow days leave you stranded.

That was the case in West Orange.

Some students had to spend the night inside Liberty Middle School.



The principal did an excellent job of communicating with parents by tweeting about the situation in the school to keep them updated.



School officials realized Thursday afternoon that students weren't going to be able get home, so they packed in the auditorium with games and movies and pulled out mats for students to sleep.

The superintendent tells Eyewitness News that the traffic on I-280 led to students becoming stranded there.

All it took was a couple of cars to run out of gas, stall or spin out to jam up traffic, preventing school buses from getting to the schools.
Friday morning many of those cars remained abandoned on I-280 making it difficult for the plows to even clear the road way.

"There's a big accident, not to mention about maybe 15 cars stuck up there as well. That's why we can't get through," a commuter said. "And the police can't get through either because you have no idea the abundance of traffic."


It took a lot of resources and help from school employees, including the cafeteria staff, to keep the children safe and fed at the school overnight.



A milk delivery truck even dropped off supplies in the early morning hours Friday.

The district is working to get the students home sometime Friday morning as soon as the roads are cleared.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowstormstudentssnow stormWest Orange
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
AccuWeather Alert: Major snow storm blankets the New York area
Falling tree narrowly misses reporter Nina Pineda
Share your 'Snowvember' fun, nightmares
More Weather
Top Stories
Traffic nightmare: Snow brings traffic to a standstill
AccuWeather Alert: Major snow storm blankets the New York area
Falling tree narrowly misses reporter Nina Pineda
Homeless man, couple charged in alleged GoFundMe scam
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Suspect wanted in violent Manhattan assault
USDA urged to name turkey brands linked to salmonella outbreak
New details in helicopter crash that killed newlyweds
Mom gives birth in burning ambulance during California fire
Show More
MTA details plans for public transit fare, toll hikes
Kim Porter, Diddy's former longtime girlfriend, dies at 47
Glass company giving all employees guns for Christmas
More News