Subtropical Storm Theta becomes record-breaking 29th named storm in 2020 Atlantic season

According to the National Hurricane Center, Theta developed in the northeast Atlantic after 10 p.m.
Theta is the 29th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. It breaks the single season record for most named storms previously held by the 2005 hurricane season.
The subtropical storm is moving east at 15 mph.
Theta currently has wind gusts up to 65 mph and is located 995 miles southwest of the Azores. The storm is not a threat to the United States.
A record breaking 29th named storm has formed in the Atlantic. Subtropical Storm Theta makes this the busiest hurricane season on record, in terms of the number of storms. We can stop now! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/zh3QeyRUFD— Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) November 10, 2020
Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in the Florida Keys Monday after striking Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane.