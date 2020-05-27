Weather

Time-lapse Video: Fog blankets the Chrysler Building in NYC

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is proof of just how much fog rolled into the New York area on Wednesday morning.

Our cameras have been keeping an eye on the fog rolling over the Chrysler Building throughout the morning as the sun rose.

You can see fog surround the building as it begins to get lighter outside.

It's expected to be a cloudy start and we may not get a ton of sunshine Wednesday, but Sam Champion says things will begin to clear up in the afternoon.

