Tornado touched down in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, NWS confirms

MULLICA HILL, New Jersey -- The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Mullica Hill, New Jersey on Thursday night.Severe weather slammed the region early in the evening prompting Tornado Warnings for parts of South Jersey and Pennsylvania.According to the NWS, video shows a clear funnel with some small debris lifted in the Mullica Hill area. The strength and path will be determined after crews survey the damage.Sister station WPVI in Philadelphia also obtained this video of a possible tornado in Wenonah, NJ.No injuries have been reported.In New Castle County, Delaware, some of the most extensive damage appeared to be centered around the Penn Acres community."As you can see you got a hole, pillars moved over, got a lot of work to do," explained homeowner Maurice Earl.Earl's home appears to have taken the most direct hit from strong winds that left behind extensive damage."Upset, hurt, gotta call the insurance make sure everything is taken care of," Earl said.Some roads in the area also experienced some minor flooding.Before nightfall many homeowners were out assessing the damage and chopping trees that fell in their yard with the help of firefighters.Some were home at the time the severe weather moved in."The whole street, the gutters were full it was the worst I've seen in a long time," said resident Joseph Bryans. "I saw torrential rain like a mini hurricane and we heard a loud rumble. And then I came around afterwards and I saw these roofs are open, and sheds are down, trees are down, it was scary. Our backyard has about an inch of water in it and I've been here 30 years and I've never seen it like this," he added.----------