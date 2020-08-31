Weather

Tropical Depression 15 forms off North Carolina coast as 3 other systems develop in Atlantic Ocean

RALEIGH -- Tropical Depression 15 has formed off of the North Carolina coast as other systems continue to develop in the Atlantic Ocean.

There are three other tropical waves developing in the Atlantic storm basin Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The next storm that strengthens into a named tropical cyclone would be named Nana and could be the earliest N-named storm ever, which is becoming the norm this season.

The 2020 hurricane season is shaping up to be one of the most active on record. So far this season, Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, and Marco all set records for being the earliest of their respective letters to ever form.

That means this season is on pace to break the record for most named storms ever. The previous record for most named storms happened in 2005 when 27 named storms formed, including 14 hurricanes.

Plus, the historical peak of hurricane season has not even arrived yet. That occurs Sept. 15.

Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.



Next potential storm
Tropical Depression 15 formed off the coast of North Carolina Monday afternoon, according to the NHC's 5 p.m. advisory.

The tropical depression is currently 190 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It is moving northeast at 12 mph and will continue to drive away from the coast this week.



A tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea has an 80 percent chance to become a named tropical storm in the next five days.

This system reaches more conducive conditions slightly ahead of the tropical wave off the coast of Georgia. It's moving west at 15-20 miles per hour and could strengthen in the coming days.

People in Jamaica, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala and the Yucatan peninsula have been urged to keep a close eye on this system's development.

Preparing your hurricane kit during COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Since we are still dealing with COVID-19 during hurricane season your hurricane kit might look a little different this year.



The other two tropical waves have much lower chances of developing into tropical storms in the next five days. One is located in the eastern Atlantic Ocean; the other is still forming over the west coast of Africa.

At this time, both storms are just being monitored as they move west into the Atlantic Ocean.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical weatherhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Random, unprovoked attack with a bottle injures man
De Blasio signals long time before indoor dining returns to NYC
Judge punched in face by suspect on bike while walking to work
Bar shut down after more than 75 people found inside
Teachers fear school buildings not ready for classes; district says they are
Shots fired into home kill pregnant woman, injure man as they slept
Trump holds briefing at White House: WATCH LIVE
Show More
Teachers' union, NYC school delegates may vote on strike proposal
How to get a refund from a canceled cruise
Dinner and a movie - theaters, indoor dining reopening in NJ
Jersey Shore beaches to extend season through end of September
Students head back for first day of school amid COVID pandemic
More TOP STORIES News