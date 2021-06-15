Weather

Tropical Storm Bill forms in the Atlantic, expected to stay offshore

EMBED <>More Videos

Tropical Storm Bill update

RALEIGH, North Carolina -- Tropical Storm Bill formed in the Atlantic Ocean Monday off the East Coast and is expected to be short-lived.


The latest projections show the storm staying offshore as it heads in a northeasterly direction.

Bill strengthened from a tropical depression which formed off the North Carolina coast earlier Monday.

The National Hurricane Center announced Monday morning that the low pressure system sitting about 100 miles east of Cape Hatteras had officially become Tropical Depression Two.

The storm, much like the first of the season, Ana, is not expected to not pose a threat to people or property on land.

The system is moving northeast at 23 miles per hour and is expected to continue strengthening through Tuesday and then dissipate Wednesday without ever making landfall.

A third tropical depression could become tropical storm Claudette by the end of the week.

It may bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the western and central Gulf Coast states from Houston to New Orleans.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernorth carolinatropical stormtropical weathertropical depressionhurricane
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Actress Lisa Banes dies after being hit by scooter
Hundreds of New Yorkers given expired COVID shots
NYC looks for solutions to Washington Square Park violence
AccuWeather: Spotty showers to partly sunny
Reports of filthy subway cars further degrade mass transit conditions
Video: Momma duck and babies stroll into NYC bagel shop
GA cashier shot, killed after argument over face masks: Sheriff
Show More
'Right reasons' drama plagues 'Bachelorette' Katie early on
Eyewitness News viewer helps get carjacked poodle back home
Vaccinated visitors soon can take off masks at Disney World
School district denies student's mask exemption request from family doctor
Gun tossed from bus lands near NYC mayoral candidate's office
More TOP STORIES News