Tropical Storm Bill forms in the Atlantic; Expected to be short-lived

RALEIGH, North Carolina -- Tropical Storm Bill has formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the East Coast. It is expected to be short-lived.


Bill strengthened from a tropical depression which formed off the North Carolina coast earlier Monday.

The National Hurricane Center announced Monday morning that the low pressure system sitting about 100 miles east of Cape Hatteras had officially become Tropical Depression Two.

The storm, much like the first of the season, Ana, is not expected to not pose a threat to people or property on land.

The system is moving northeast at 23 miles per hour and is expected to continue strengthening through Tuesday and then dissipate Wednesday without ever making landfall.

A third tropical depression could become tropical storm Claudette by the end of the week.

It may bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the western and central Gulf Coast states from Houston to New Orleans.
