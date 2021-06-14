Tropical Storm Bill forms in the Atlantic; Expected to be short-lived

Tropical Storm #Bill Advisory 3: Depression Strengthens Into Tropical Storm Bill. Likely to Be Short-Lived. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 15, 2021
Bill strengthened from a tropical depression which formed off the North Carolina coast earlier Monday.
The National Hurricane Center announced Monday morning that the low pressure system sitting about 100 miles east of Cape Hatteras had officially become Tropical Depression Two.
The storm, much like the first of the season, Ana, is not expected to not pose a threat to people or property on land.
Tropical Depression 2 formed off our coast at 11am today. Will likely strengthen to Tropical Storm Bill later today. No impacts felt locally as this system is racing to the NE at 21mph. pic.twitter.com/9J03eB8EJd— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) June 14, 2021
The system is moving northeast at 23 miles per hour and is expected to continue strengthening through Tuesday and then dissipate Wednesday without ever making landfall.
A third tropical depression could become tropical storm Claudette by the end of the week.
It may bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the western and central Gulf Coast states from Houston to New Orleans.