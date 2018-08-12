Most people say they'll never forget their wedding day.And that's certainly the case for a pair of newlyweds in New Jersey, but for reasons they never would have expected.The couple and their wedding party got stuck in the rising flood waters following Saturday's torrential downpours.So a Bogota police officer came to the rescue, helping the bride escape using the roof of a car.The officer managed to help her from one car to another, all while she was wearing her wedding dress.The police department says it gives the couple best wishes for a lifetime of love and adventure, starting now.----------