Police help bride escape floodwaters in New Jersey on her wedding day

Police helped a bride escape from high water on her wedding day.

BOGOTA, New Jersey (WABC) --
Most people say they'll never forget their wedding day.

And that's certainly the case for a pair of newlyweds in New Jersey, but for reasons they never would have expected.

The couple and their wedding party got stuck in the rising flood waters following Saturday's torrential downpours.

So a Bogota police officer came to the rescue, helping the bride escape using the roof of a car.

The officer managed to help her from one car to another, all while she was wearing her wedding dress.

The police department says it gives the couple best wishes for a lifetime of love and adventure, starting now.

