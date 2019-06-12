accuweather

What is a heat wave? How heat waves form and temperatures climb

Heat waves can form when a high-pressure system moves into a region and stalls. The system can force warm air downward, acting like a cap as it keeps the cool air near the surface from rising, according to AccuWeather.

What qualifies as a heat wave can vary greatly from region to region. In the northeast or Great Lakes region, a heat wave is generally considered to include three straight days of temperatures in the 90s or higher -- though folks in other parts of the country are used to different kinds of weather.

Should you find yourself in a heat wave, try to limit your time outside to the mornings and the evenings, when the air will be coolest. You'll also want to drink plenty of water throughout the day.

MORE WARM WEATHER TIPS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersummeraccuweathersevere weatherheat wave
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny skies, comfortable temps
How to see Jupiter's Great Red Spot and its moons this month
What is a haboob?
What you'll be able to see in the sky in June 2019
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mugshots: 18 alleged gang members nabbed in trafficking bust
More than 200 dogs rescued from New Jersey hoarding home
Man walking dog fatally shot by stray bullet in Manhattan
1st contestant with autism competes in Miss Florida
26-year-old woman found dead in New Jersey apartment
House panel votes to extend 9/11 victims fund after Stewart plea
Cuba Gooding Jr. to surrender to police on NYC groping charge
Show More
Sneezing fit blamed for SUV rollover crash and fire
74-year-old man found shot in head inside LI home
Long Island school district forced to cut jobs
Woman hit by stray bullet after witnessing Bronx shootout
Shovel, Christmas lights, concrete tossed on subway tracks
More TOP STORIES News