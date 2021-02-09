When is the next snowstorm coming?

Following Sunday's fast-moving snowstorm and another quick dose of wintry weather on Tuesday that brought 3 to 6 inches of snow north and west of New York City, another potential snowstorm is brewing for Thursday and Friday.
Meteorologist Lee Goldberg says the latest models show that the system will be snowier to the south of the metropolitan area. We'll have a better idea of what to expect in the next 24 hours.
AccuWeather is also keeping a close eye on models for the weekend that show a potential winter storm could develop along the coast.
One thing that is certain is the overall temperature.
The harshest cold air is forecast to shift into the Northeast in the wake of the Wednesday to Friday storm.
The lowest temperatures of the winter are likely to be recorded once the frigid air settles in. Much of the area may be stuck in the 20s for highs at least through the weekend.
