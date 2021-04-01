Neighbors irritated by mystery shrieking noise coming from Brooklyn luxury high-rise

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10469027" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The loving father, husband, son and brother was visiting his parents for spring break with his wife and two young children.

COBBLE HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A luxury condo building in Brooklyn is irritating neighbors after it's been giving off a shrill, whistling sound -- piecing the relative quiet of the neighborhood.Some neighbors have compared the sound coming off the building at 347 Henry Street to nails on a chalkboard. And it can be heard for blocks."It's sort of a whistling noise that crescendos into a high pitched screech," said Amanda Nichols with the Cobble Hill Association.Others say it's like a screaming dinosaur standing on top of the building, which according to an engineer is the source of the problem."We're hoping it gets fixed, that it's a permanent fix, not just a minor reduction in noise," Nichols said.Nichols is Vice President of the Cobble Hill Association, which is working closely with the building's developer, Fortis Property Group.In December many started hearing the screeching whistle.And some have pinpointed the source to the balconies."I think the wind goes through the bars and this is what's makes the noise," neighbor Stan Nerhout said.The luxury high-rise sits at the corner of Henry and Pacific, not far from the water, creating the perfect storm for wind.In March, the builder tried a temporary fix, which literally went south.Fortis now tells Eyewitness News it has "identified an adjustment to the balcony railings that we believe will remediate the issue."They went on to say they will fully monitor the situation."I don't think they want to jerry rig something and have it fail because they also know they are trying to sell them," neighbor Larry Gile said.The sound varies, depending on the wind speed and direction, and is particularly irritating to a certain group of people who for months have been working from home."People are nervous as the building gets closer and closer to being finished that this issue is still persisting," Nichols said.----------