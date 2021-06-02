'We're forever indebted to Bear': Dog credited for saving burning church in Westchester County

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Barking dog saves burning church in Westchester County

SOMERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Man's best friend is being hailed as a church's guardian angel in Westchester County.

Bear, a 4-year-old German Shepard, woke its owner early Sunday morning.

"It was a very alarming bark, it almost sounded like a siren," Kim Lewis said. "And I opened the blinds and I saw the church on fire."

Lewis, a longtime parishioner of the Yorktown Assembly of God in Somers across the street, called 911. Firefighters from several departments responded.

"Bear caught it quick and emergency responders got here quick, and they stopped a devastating disaster," said church administrator Lisa Wain. "Five to ten more minutes and it was into the attic. It would have hit the electrical and it would have taken the whole building out."

Investigators have determined an electric short sparked the fire which caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.

Nevertheless, church officials are grateful.

"All our congregants are asking, 'What's his favorite toy? What's his favorite snack?'" Wain said. "We're forever indebted to Bear."

MORE NEWS: Exclusive video: Wild shootout part of violent 6-hour span in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter NJ Burkett obtained exclusive video of a wild shootout on a Bushwick street in which five people were shot outside of a bodega.



----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
somerswestchester countydogschurch firechurchdog
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hackers breached several of MTA's computer systems in April
Drill punctures water main, flooding streets and impacting service
Mom accidentally shoots her 5-year-old while trying to hit dog, police say
Reimagined New York Auto Show returns to NYC this August
Mayoral candidates stump ahead of in-person WABC debate
Netanyahu opponents reach coalition deal to oust Israeli PM
Search for teen suspect wanted in shooting of 80-year-old Bronx veteran
Show More
Video: Rescuers save cat who had can stuck on its head for days
Husband of day care provider accused of sexually abusing children
Americans 21+ eligible for free beer once 70% of US adults are partially vaccinated
Wall collapses at apartment building in Brooklyn
Trump shuts down his blog after less than a month
More TOP STORIES News