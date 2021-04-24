Funeral service planned for manager killed in West Hempstead Stop & Shop shooting

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Funeral service planned for manager killed in LI supermarket shooting

WEST HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- Funeral services have been planned for a Long Island Stop & Shop manager who was gunned down in his office on Tuesday.

The viewing for Ray Wishropp will be held on Tuesday, April 27 in New Hyde Park, and his funeral will be held Wednesday.

Wishropp was killed and two other workers injured during a shooting at a Stop & Shop on Cherry Valley Road in West Hempstead.
EMBED More News Videos

Lucy Yang has the latest on a deadly shooting at a Stop & Shop in West Hempstead on Tuesday.



Nassau County authorities say 31-year-old Gabriel Dewitt Wilson showed up for work Tuesday and went straight to an office on the second floor, shooting two workers with "a small handgun."

He then went to a second office where he shot and killed Wishropp.

The 49-year-old leaves behind seven kids.

Wilson was arrested and arraigned on one count of 2nd degree murder and four counts of attempted murder.
EMBED More News Videos

31-year-old Gabriel Dewitt Wilson, who authorities say has a history of mental illness, was arraigned this morning.



Stop & Shop will help pay for the funeral and says it's donated half a million dollars to launch a fund for those affected by the tragedy.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nassau countywest hempsteadnew yorkdeadly shootingshootingsupermarketman killedgrocery store
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News