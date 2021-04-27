West Hempstead Stop & Shop reopens following deadly shooting that killed store manager

The Stop & Shop on Cherry Valley Road in West Hempstead, set up memorials both inside and outside the store to honor the workers and their families impacted by the tragedy.
Store manager Ray Wishropp was killed and two other workers injured during the shooting on Tuesday, April 20.
Police say the gunman was 31-year-old store employee Gabriel Dewitt Wilson, who was arrested after four-hour manhunt.
Wilson was arraigned on one count of 2nd degree murder and four counts of attempted murder.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube