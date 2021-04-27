West Hempstead Stop & Shop reopens following deadly shooting that killed store manager

By Eyewitness News
LI supermarket reopens following deadly shooting

WEST HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- A grocery store on Long Island that was the scene of a deadly shooting last week has reopened.

The Stop & Shop on Cherry Valley Road in West Hempstead, set up memorials both inside and outside the store to honor the workers and their families impacted by the tragedy.

Store manager Ray Wishropp was killed and two other workers injured during the shooting on Tuesday, April 20.
Lucy Yang has the latest on a deadly shooting at a Stop & Shop in West Hempstead on Tuesday.



Police say the gunman was 31-year-old store employee Gabriel Dewitt Wilson, who was arrested after four-hour manhunt.

Wilson was arraigned on one count of 2nd degree murder and four counts of attempted murder.
31-year-old Gabriel Dewitt Wilson, who authorities say has a history of mental illness, was arraigned this morning.



nassau countywest hempsteadnew yorkdeadly shootingshootingsupermarketman killedgrocery store
