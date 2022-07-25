Summer camp in Westchester County temporarily shuts down due to COVID-19 outbreak

PEEKSKILL, Westchester County (WABC) -- A summer camp in Westchester County was temporarily shut down due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

A note posted on the City of Peekskill Parks and Recreation Department's website said its Day Camp would be closed until Tuesday.

The City said several cases of COVID-19 were reported among camp staff and participants.

According to the note, anyone who is vaccinated may return on Tuesday, anyone who is not vaccinated will be required to show a negative COVID test and be symptom-free.

The city is recommending that everyone wear a mask when indoors in a group activity.

