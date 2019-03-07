Westchester County Girl Scout troop leader charged with sex abuse

VALHALLA, Westchester County (WABC) -- A male Girl Scout troop leader in Valhalla has been charged with sexual abuse and forcible touching in a case that involves at least two minors.Albert Orjuela, 43, appeared in Mount Pleasant Town Court Thursday morning.Police began their investigation in January after the Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson referred allegations of misconduct pertaining to a male troop leader.They arrested Orjuela after interviewing witnesses and executing a search warrant at his home.It's unclear how many alleged victims are involved.The Girl Scouts say Orjuela has been a troop leader and volunteer for the last few years and had passed a background check."We are currently working in close collaboration with law enforcement to aid in their investigation, and determine if any of these alleged crimes took place during official Girl Scout activities, or during private events among the girls of the troop," Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson CEO Marie Reger said in a statement. "Our focus is to provide care and assistance to the families impacted. We ask the public to please respect the privacy of our girls and their families during this difficult time."Orjuela has been charged for forcible touching, endangering the welfare of a child, and sexual abuse.He has been suspended by the Girl Scouts and is free on $50,000 bail.His next court appearance is March 28.----------