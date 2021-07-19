Smoke from western wildfires could impact NYC, Tri-State

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10895977" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> TORNADO CONFIRMED: The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Burlington County, New Jersey on Saturday night.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Smoke from western wildfires could create some haziness throughout the Tri-State on Tuesday and into Wednesday.A big ridge in the jet stream is transporting western wildfire smoke our way next couple of days.Most of the smoke is in the upper atmosphere and won't dramatically impact air quality, but the sky may look a little milky and the sunrise and sunset may be enhanced.A drier air mass from Canada will then start to shove some of that smoke off to the south.The monstrous wildfire burning in Oregon has grown to a third the size of Rhode Island and spreads miles each day, but evacuations and property losses have been minimal compared with much smaller blazes in densely populated areas of California.The fire's jaw-dropping size contrasted with its relatively small impact on people underscores the vastness of the American West and offers a reminder that Oregon, which is larger than Britain, is still a largely rural state, despite being known mostly for its largest city, Portland.Despite its size, the Bootleg Fire is just the sixth-biggest fire in the state's modern history and is burning hundreds of miles from Portland in one of the remotest areas of the continental U.S.----------