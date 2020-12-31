coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: NYC prepares for unusual New Year's Eve in Times Square

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Usually a million people pack Times Square on New Year's Eve, but this is not a usual year.

There's not going to be any people allowed there Thursday night due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED | New Year's Eve to feel very strange in Times Square

Street closures have already gone into effect, but by 3 p.m. they'll have all of Times Square closed from 41st to 49th and 6th to 8th Avenue.

The NYPD says since there's not going to be any spectators allowed, they've reduced the number of cops normally here by 80%.
However, that still means hundreds of police officers in Times Square moving people along, making sure nobody stops to try and sneak a peek.

RELATED | Annual 'Good Riddance Day' says goodbye to 2020 in Times Square

They are urging you to stay home and watch it on TV.
RELATED | Full list of performers for 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2021 on ABC

"If you think you're going to be able to stand there and watch the ball, you're mistaken," Chief of Department Terence Monahan said. "Don't come. Watch it on home. It'll be a spectacular television show. Next year, we'll all gather together and we'll fill Times Square, but this year, don't even attempt to come down there to watch it."

In any event, the crystal ball is in place, the entertainment is booked, you'll just have to watch it on TV.

ALSO TRENDING | Driver says he feared for his life as group on bikes attacked BMW in Manhattan
