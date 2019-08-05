4-year-old girl found wandering alone in Brooklyn park

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the family of a 4-year-old girl found wandering alone in Brooklyn.The child was found Monday morning around 9:30 a.m. at 27th Avenue and Shore Parkway.After she was checked out at the hospital, police brought the girl back to the area where she was found at Calvert Vaux Park in Gravesend, Brooklyn.Eyewitness News was there and the girl told us that her name is Nicole and her mom's name is Jenna.Police are still trying to figure out where her family is.----------