Wife claims fatal stabbing on Upper West Side was self-defense

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman charged with stabbing her estranged husband to death on Manhattan's Upper West Side is claiming self-defense.

44-year-old Tracy McCarter says her husband was drunk at the time the incident occurred on Monday night.

Police say McCarter stabbed the 48-year-old man multiple times in the chest inside their apartment on Amsterdam Avenue at 91st Street.

McCarter has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidenew york citymanhattanmurderdomestic violencestabbing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Man fatally stabbed during domestic incident in NYC, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC cab drivers cite health risks amid COVID-19 outbreak
Joe Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
Bloomberg to reassess after disappointing results: AP source
Water main break suspends L train between Brooklyn, Manhattan
AccuWeather: Sunshine and breezy
Gov. Murphy undergoing surgery to remove tumor on kidney
US conducts airstrike against Taliban forces
Show More
6 wanted in attack, robbery of man in Washington Heights
Man approaches woman with pants down, robs her in Queens
Positive case of coronavirus in Westchester, 1st community spread
NJ staying vigilant in preparation for possible coronavirus cases
Protesters interrupt former VP Joe Biden's speech in LA
More TOP STORIES News