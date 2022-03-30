Oscars

Academy expected to hold emergency meeting on possible Will Smith punishment

EMBED <>More Videos

Academy emergency meeting expected on possible Will Smith punishment

LOS ANGELES -- There are new indications actor Will Smith may face consequences for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars.

On Wednesday, the Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is expected to hold an emergency meeting where it will likely decide on whether to punish Smith.

Whoopi Goldberg is on the board.

She says she does not believe Smith's Oscar should be taken away from him.

But on 'The View' Wednesday, Goldberg suggested Smith does need to be punished.

"There are consequences, there are big consequences," she said.

SEE MORE: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars after joke at wife Jada Pinkett Smith's expense, apologizes

Comedy legend Jim Carrey has also weighed in.

Carrey criticized the standing ovation Smith got when he accepted his Oscar, just minutes after assaulting Rock.

"I was sickened," said Carrey. "I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse. If you want to yell from the audience or show disapproval or say something on Twitter or whatever... you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody because they said words."

Both Carrey and Goldberg also expressed concern for Smith.

"The reason people got up and went over to him is because a lot of people thought, 'Oh, my God, is he having a break?'" Goldberg said.

Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who was the subject of Chris Rock's joke that prompted the slap, is now breaking her silence, saying online: "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."

RELATED: Oscars drama shines light on Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia, condition that causes hair loss

As for Rock, the comedian has yet to comment publicly.

But Wednesday night, he is set to perform two shows in Boston.

The cheapest ticket on Stubhub overnight was priced at $720.

And TickPick, a secondary-market seller, tweeted on monday: "We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniahairwill smithoscarsacademy awardscomedianu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
OSCARS
NYU alumni take center stage at the 2022 Oscar awards
Will Smith's mother says Oscars slap does not define her son
Ticket sales surge for Chris Rock after Will Smith slap
Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out amid Will Smith Oscars controversy
TOP STORIES
Hero NYC pizzeria owner, dad stabbed while breaking up robbery
Woman smashes taxi cab window with cinder block in NYC robbery
Ticket sales surge for Chris Rock after Will Smith slap
Shoplifting suspect tried to stab security guard with syringe: NYPD
Mayor Adams to unveil plan to combat NYC homelessness
Man convicted of Chanel robbery in SoHo facing 40 years behind bars
Russian pledge to scale back in Ukraine draws skepticism
Show More
AccuWeather: Sun then clouds, some sprinkles
MTA Hero: Bus driver helps reunite lost elderly man with family
NYC Mayor Adams to sign rent stabilization bill
Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out amid Will Smith Oscars controversy
29-year-old woman shot in leg inside building in Harlem
More TOP STORIES News